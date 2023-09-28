Compared to August 2022, expansion is 4.12%; basic basket of 35 consumer products also fell

Consumption in Brazilian Homes, research carried out by Open (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), registered an increase of 2.58% from January to August 2023 compared to the same period last year. In August, consumption remained stable, closing at 0.80%. In comparison with August 2022, the growth is 4.12%.

The result includes store formats: wholesale, conventional supermarket, neighborhood store, hypermarket, minimarket and e-commerce. All indicators are deflated by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), measured by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

According to the vice-president of Abras, Marcio Milan, the consecutive drops in food prices contributed to the increase in the volume of items added to the consumer basket.

“Income stability – combined with the drop in food prices – allowed consumers to add more items to their household supply basket and look for value-added items, such as beef”justified Milan.

Fall

According to data from Abras, the value of the basket of 35 consumer products (food, drinks, meat, cleaning products, hygiene and beauty items) fell, in August, by -1.71% compared to July.

On average, basket prices dropped from R$730.06 to R$717.55. In the regional analysis, the biggest drop in the indicator occurred in the Central-West region (-2.25%), followed by the Southeast (-1.96%), South (-1.57%), Northeast (-1.48% ), North (-0.98%).

According to the survey, there was a decline in the prices of animal proteins, with front cuts falling -1.10% and rear cuts, -1.78%. In the year, the accumulated falls are -9.21% and -12.03%. Frozen chicken (-2.04%) and ham (-0.85%) also recorded declines. For the first time this year, eggs fell -3.15%.

Bean

Among basic items, the biggest price decline was for beans (-8.27%), which – in the year to date – was -12.77%. Compared to previous months, the drop in soybean oil was smaller (-1.03%) and, in the year to date, it had the biggest price decline (-28.86%). Other declines came from wheat flour (-1.79%), roasted and ground coffee (-1.50%) and cassava flour (-0.61%).

The declines in the dairy basket were driven by long-life milk (-3.35%), powdered milk (-1.30%) and creamy margarine (-1.18%).

In the hygiene and beauty basket, the main declines were recorded in soap (-0.62%) and shampoo (-0.26%). The increases affected toothpaste (+0.33) and toilet paper (+0.31%). In cleaning, there was a decrease in the prices of bleach (-0.92%) and disinfectant (-0.28%).

With information from Brazil Agency.