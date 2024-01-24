With the payment of PIS/PASEP and the adjustment of the minimum wage, the entity says that consumption should rise 2.5% in 2024

Consumption in Brazilian homes registered an increase of 3.09% in 2023 compared to 2022, according to a survey released this Wednesday (24.jan.2024) by Open (Brazilian Supermarkets Association). The indicator showed growth of 18% in the comparison between December and November last year.

According to the vice-president of Abras, Marcio Milan, “an essential factor” for the increase in consumption was the “lower inflation in food prices for consumption at home compared to consumption outside the home, driven mainly by beef, signaling a recomposition of income, job growth, consolidation of income transfer programs and other resources that moved the economy throughout the year such as the payment of court orders”.

The association reported that the positive result in December was also due to resources injected into the economy, such as:

payment of the 2nd installment of the 13th salary for approximately 87.7 million workers;

transfer of R$14.25 billion from Bolsa Família;

payment of small-value requests and court orders from the INSS (National Social Security Institute) of R$27.2 billion;

transfer of R$562.9 million from Gas Aid; It is

residual batch of Income Tax refund of R$370.5 million.

PROJECTION FOR 2024

The association's expectation is that consumption in Brazilian homes this year will increase by 2.5%.

The entity's analysts indicate that the payment of PIS/Pasep (Social Integration Program and Public Servant Asset Formation Program) should contribute to the increase, with the distribution of R$28 billion to 25 million workers in 2024.

Second the vice president of Abrasthe adjustment of the minimum wage to R$1,412 should also contribute to the increase and encourage consumption.

“The macroeconomic scenario signals a gradual growth in consumption throughout the year, following seasonality, the behavior of the main harvests, climatic factors such as excess rain, droughts and heat waves and international food demand”he stated.

DEFLATION

Also this Wednesday (Jan 24), the entity released Abrasmercado, an indicator that measures price variation in supermarkets. The survey showed that in 2023 there was a decline of 4.2%, the biggest deflation in the year since 2017 in the basket made up of 35 consumer products, such as food, drinks, meat, cleaning products, hygiene and beauty items .

According to the survey, in December, the basket increased. It went from R$712.94 to R$722.57, an increase of +1.35%.

However, in the regional analysis of the accumulated result for the year, all 5 regions showed a decrease in the price of the basket, the largest being in the Northeast (-5%) and the North (-4.8%).

According to the association, in the animal protein basket, “The excess supply of beef on the domestic market throughout the year contributed not only to the composition of a supply basket with products with higher added value, but also to the significant drop in prices”.

The indicator recorded the following drops in animal protein prices:

beef forequarter cuts – 11.6%;

– 11.6%; beef butt cuts – 9.4%;

– 9.4%; frozen chicken – 7.4%; It is

– 7.4%; It is shank – 2.3%.

In the basic food basket there were the following drops in values:

soy oil – 28%;

– 28%; bean – 13.7%; It is

– 13.7%; It is wheat flour – 9.1%.

As for dairy products, there was a decline in:

long life milk – 7.8%;

– 7.8%; Margarine – 6.3%; It is

– 6.3%; It is powdered milk – 5.1%.

Despite the decrease in the prices of these basic food products, Abras recorded an increase in the value of rice (24.5%) and sugar (11.2%). In the produce sector, the increase was mainly observed in potatoes (4.1%).