According to data from Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), the value of the basket of 35 mass consumption products fell by 1.5%

Consumption in Brazilian homes, measured by the Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), registered an increase of 4.24% in July, compared to the previous month. In relation to July last year, the increase is 3.37% and, in the accumulated result for the year, 2.52%.

The results include establishments in the cash and carry formats, conventional supermarket, neighborhood store, hypermarket, minimarket and e-commerce. All indicators are deflated by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), measured by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

According to the vice-president of Abras, Marcio Milan, the significant drop in prices of food for consumption at home in July signaled once again that measures to combat inflation need to be maintained.

“The search for lower priced products reflects the behavior of 54% of Brazilians when composing the household supply basket”analyzed Milan.

According to Abras, the prices of horticultural products, meat, dairy products and industrialized foods should be raised due to increases in fuel prices, mainly diesel oil.

“In addition to the immediate transfers by suppliers, the fuel re-encumbrance scheduled for the beginning of September should put even more pressure on the price of products in the retail market. With this measure, diesel now has PIS/Cofins of R$ 0.11 per liter in September and another R$ 0.03 per liter in October”says Abras.

The association’s data indicate that the value of the basket of 35 mass consumption products (food, beverages, meat, cleaning products, hygiene and beauty items) in July fell by 1.51% compared to June. On average, basket prices dropped from BRL 741.23 to BRL 730.06, the lowest value recorded since February 2022 (BRL 719.06).

In the analysis by area, the biggest drop occurred in the Southeast region (-1.58%), followed by the South (-1.13%), Northeast (-1.13%), North (-1.05%) and Central- West (-1%). The main contribution to the drop came from the prices of dairy products, animal protein and less pressure from hygiene and cleaning baskets.

According to the survey, the falls in the dairy basket were driven by long-life milk (-1.86%), powdered milk (-0.48%), creamy margarine (-0.13%), and mozzarella cheese and dish (-0.20%).

Meat followed the downward trend registered in the first half, with declines in front cuts (-2.47%), hindquarters cuts (-2.44%), frozen chicken (-2.27%) and ham (- 1.44%). Eggs showed price stability (0.01%) for the first time in 2023.

Among basic items, the only increase was driven by refined sugar (+1.58%). The most expressive fall was registered in the price of beans (-9.24%), followed by soy oil (-4.77%), roasted and ground coffee (-1.58%), cassava flour (-1. 54%).

In the hygiene and beauty basket, the main falls were registered in shampoo (-0.69%), soap (-0.11%) and toilet paper (-0.03%). In cleaning, powdered soap recorded a 0.80% drop in prices.

With information from Brazil Agency