Consumption Finnish credit card debt decreased during the Korona period – Total debt of loan applicants still unchanged

The amount of credit card debt decreased by 11 per cent last year, but the amount of other short-term loans started to increase during the autumn.

Finns the amount of credit card debt has started to decline during the interest rate pandemic.

Credit card debt decreased by 11 percent in 2020, and on average, debt decreased by approximately EUR 560 per consumer. The information is based on statistics from the credit comparison company Sortter, which is based on a total of 85,000 Finns reporting the amount of their own credit card liabilities.

According to the company, the total amount of credit card debt has decreased since last summer in all income categories. The largest drop was in consumers earning less than € 2,000 a month, whose credit card debt fell by 20 per cent during 2020.

“Part of the decline is explained by the fact that people have stayed at home and spent less,” says the CEO Markus Huhdanpää From the sorters.

The Bank of Finland also has a similar picture of the reduction in credit card debt, according to which the credit card debt of the entire population decreased by an average of 8 per cent in 2020.

Finns the average total debt of loan applicants last year remained at the level of previous years. The downside of the decline in credit card debt was the increase in the volume of other short-term loan products, especially towards the end of the year.

According to Sortter, this is explained by the temporary loan ceiling for consumer loans, which limits the nominal interest rate on loans to 10 percent until the end of September 2021. At the same time, credit card interest rates range from about 8 to 19 percent.

According to Huhdanpää, many consumers finance their old credit agreements with other credit products with lower interest rates. According to the company’s analysis, about half of the consumers of the material finance a previous loan agreement as part of a new credit agreement.

Consumers have therefore replaced credit card loans with other short-term loan products. On the other hand, in addition to total liabilities, the loan amounts applied for have also remained at the previous level.

“So there has been no fear of an increase in household short-term debt. Instead, declining credit card revenues may put pressure on increases in banking fees if consumption does not start to grow, ”says Huhdanpää.