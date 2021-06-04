96 nutritional supplements aimed at athletes show “errors” and they include the supposed benefit of caffeine or creatine as an “advertising claim”, as the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has detected. After analyze a total of 209 products, the analysis highlights breaches of European regulations, which “Prevents the use of alleged benefits of caffeine and creatine as advertising claims.”

Among the unauthorized claims on creatine-based supplements, Consumption has highlighted the following claims: “Improves natural defenses”, “helps bone and cartilage growth”, “improves brain capacities and memory”, “improves recovery, prevents fatigue, or promotes muscle regeneration “, “Increases speed”, “improves energy availability” or “increases resistance ”.

About those of caffeine, the most used are: “Gives energy”, is “fat burner”, has “thermogenic effect”, “improves memory”, “increases alertness”, is “antioxidant”, “improves muscle recovery”, “Stimulates mental and physical activity”, “Increases concentration and energy”, “delays the onset of fatigue”, “Reduces the feeling of tiredness and fatigue”, “Improves memory”, “promotes metabolism improvement” or “contributes to weight loss”.

Correction of errors or withdrawal

Once the investigation has been carried out, the Department headed by Alberto Garzón contacted 37 manufacturing companies of these products. In that sense, they have been asked to “Correction of errors” in the labeling or the “immediate” withdrawal of those with these characteristics. Regarding possible sanctions, the responsibility will fall on the autonomous communities, which they will be the ones to decide.

Energy drinks

One of the products that is also in focus are energy drinks. As detailed by the scientific committee of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety (AESAN), it is advised incorporate in your labeling the amount of caffeine from all its ingredients.

Carmen Rubio, member of the organization, pointed out in the program ‘Hour 14’ of the Ser string that “the active principle of caffeine in high doses can generate health risks, therefore you have to assess the doses that the consumer ingests daily “.

In the analysis it is advised not to exceed the consumption of 200 milliliters in children between 11 and 13 years old; from 250 milliliters in children and adolescents between 14 and 17 years; Y 300 milliliters in young adults ages 18-30.