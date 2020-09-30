Consumption Card payments reveal: Finland is resorting to supermarkets in the midst of the interest rate crisis, consumption data for restaurants forecast a difficult autumn

However, services in particular have suffered from the reversed coronavirus situation.

Finn prefers a coronavirus in the middle of a supermarket. This is evident from the data describing the card payment volumes of the financial group Nordea.

For example, 14-20. In September, Nordea had more than 14 per cent more money in supermarkets in connection with card payments than at the same time in 2019. Nordea’s market share of Finnish bank cards is about a third.

The success of supermarkets has been strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The largest increase in consumption was in the week beginning March 9, when supermarkets paid more than 30 percent more with cards than a year earlier.

“The grocery trade is doing well. Services, on the other hand, have clearly fallen short of last year. In July, it was at last year’s levels, but now, after the summer holidays, there has been a clear weakening, ”says Nordea’s economist. Juho Kostiainen.

According to data compiled by Nordea and Macrobond, the so-called do-it-yourself sector, which specializes in hardware and household goods, has also fared well during the coronavirus. Now, consumption related to renovation and home improvement has leveled off.

“Throughout the pandemic, renovation and housekeeping have grown the fastest in the industry. Growth has now leveled off a bit, but we are still higher in volume than last year. ”

On the other hand, with the exception of the occasional pick-up in the summer, the situation in restaurants and hotels has looked bleak. There is hardly much light on the situation for restaurants in the coming weeks either, as the government decided on Tuesday to impose new restrictions on restaurants.

Recently, domestic tourism has picked up slightly as autumn holidays approach.

Generally Finnish consumption picked up slightly in September. Card payment volumes were about at the previous year’s level, according to Nordea’s data. Nordea monitors the statistics on a weekly basis.

7-13 In September, card payments were about five per cent lower than in the previous year, meaning that there has been a significant recovery towards the end of September.

Card purchases recovered rapidly in the summer as the number of new corona cases declined and consumption recovered. On September first half of the slump was caused by increased koronavirustartunnat.

“One reason is the increase in the number of coronary infections. New coronary infections increase consumption-related risks, ”says Kostiainen.

People learn to shop online by spring at the latest, says Kostiainen. In the spring, as many as 55 percent said in a Kantar TNS survey that they had bought products they hadn’t previously bought from online stores because of the corona.

The slowdown in card payments in the second week of September was still relatively moderate compared to the spring, so there is no talk of the economy catching up, Kostiainen says.

“A lot has also been learned about the spring, so it is likely that many services will be better kept open thanks to precautions, even if the incidence of the disease increases.”

According to Kostiainen, during the second wave, the same sectors are likely to suffer the most as in the spring, such as the hotel and restaurant sector, culture and leisure, and public transport.

“Many companies are in an even weaker financial position since the spring to take on the new economic slowdown, so the second wave could be very challenging for many entrepreneurs. The deteriorating situation elsewhere in Europe is also weakening the export outlook. ”

OP: n chief economist Reijo Heiskanen says there is also seasonal variation in card payments.

“In part, this is a normal seasonal variation in card payment volumes. The level we are in now is still higher than at the beginning of the year. ”

If we look at the same time last year, then even then the use of payment cards decreased after the summer, Heiskanen says.

“It’s not a big drop either now. In the worst phase of a coronavirus pandemic, people spent a lot on home remediation, for example. The highest figures have now come down. ”

According to Heiskanen, the third factor that is affecting is the strengthening of the effects of the pandemic.

“This is reflected in the downward trend in restaurant and tourism consumption.”

In the big picture, however, the situation is that after the collapse at the beginning of the year, we jumped up in the summer and now there has been no major drop, Heiskanen says.

At worst there has been a drop of up to 31 per cent in the use of payment cards during the interest rate crisis in the last week of March.

Heiskanen does not believe that a small drop in card payments in the second week of September would indicate that the economy is stagnating, even if slower growth is promised.

“In the fourth quarter, we expect growth to be slower again towards the end of the year. In Finland, the collapse was so much smaller when reflected in the rest of the euro area that the rise in the third quarter will also be smaller. ”