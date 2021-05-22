Several inhabitants of Corral de Ayllón (Segovia) are queuing in front of a Bankia mobile branch. Sergio Pérez / REUTERS

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, has sent a letter to the banking employers on Friday to ask them for information on the restructuring that the sector is undertaking, which includes the reduction of offices throughout the national territory and a strong commitment to banking on-line. The agency wants to control that these changes do not harm vulnerable users, which in this case would be those who live in small towns or who have digital literacy problems, especially when it comes to access to cash, which cannot be replaced by electronic banking.

More information

According to data from the Bank of Spain, in 2008 there were 45,662 bank branches in Spain, a number that has almost halved (49%) in 2020, to 23,340. The 2020 Annual Report of the Bank of Spain, published on May 13, also shows that 59% of rural municipalities no longer have a bank branch, a figure that in 2008 was 48%. The fear is that with the new changes in the sector, and the merger of Bankia and CaixaBank and the branch closures announced by BBVA, this trend will continue, leaving many consumers unprotected. However, CaixaBank has promised that they will not close any branch in the towns where they are the last entity opened.

In the first letter sent by the Ministry to the banks, the head of the department is interested in the analyzes carried out by the entities on the situation of financial exclusion that this restructuring entails throughout Spain, especially in rural areas. It also calls for plans to deploy networks for access to cash and other roaming banking in areas where there are no longer offices. In addition, it claims that the mechanisms provided to facilitate the accessibility of financial services be sent to those people who do not know how to use the Internet or do not have access to the Internet.

Protection of banking user rights

Garzón urges that the process of changes in the sector take into account the rights of users, especially those who need special attention due to their place of residence or their digital skills. In this sense, remember that information and customer service services must have universal accessibility with an associated toll-free number.

Last November, the European Commission published the New European Consumer Agenda, which makes special mention of the increase in financial vulnerability in the European Union due to the pandemic. The document recalls that the rights of vulnerable banking users must be the object of special protection by the entities. In addition, the Council of Ministers approved in January a decree that regulates the figure of the vulnerable consumer, aimed at offering greater protection against abuse and fraud to groups such as the elderly, minors, people with a low level of digitization, with functional and intellectual disabilities, cognitive or sensory.

The fall in the profitability of the banking business has made managers decide to cut expenses with the closure of offices and the reduction of staff: Since 2008 they have dispensed with 23,637 branches, more than they have now open, totaling 22,392. And a large part of them have been closed in rural areas. Between 2008 and 2019, the latest data available, banks have fired 37% of workers. Eight of the 12 main banks undertake major restructurings, something unprecedented, which will mean the departure of some 15,000 employees between 2020 and 2021.

Credit cooperatives, keys in the rural world

Credit cooperatives, rural savings banks, which withstood the real estate crisis with more solvency, have remained a great financial support for these populations. Behind these moves are negative rates, competition from big tech, and pressure from supervisors.

The Bank of Spain has asked entities to be especially sensitive to avoid financial exclusion and not to hinder access to cash in rural areas. In this sense, he has proposed that they be didactic with their older population in the use of financial digital technologies. He has also asked them to develop alternative channels to cover populations that have been left without a branch, such as mobile offices (“ofibuses”) or financial agents that, without a permanent establishment, serve clients periodically in those points where there are no longer bank branches.

According to the supervisor, in Spain there are more than 700 mobile agencies and more than a thousand municipalities or districts that have the cash service covered through collaborating agents, displaced employees or funds transport companies.