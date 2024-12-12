The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) warned this Wednesday of the presence of olive pits in beef sausages coming from France. The affected batch is from the Isla Délice brand, with an expiration date of April 9, 2025.

The alert has been transferred by the French health authorities following several customer complaints. The facts have become known thanks to the European Food Alert Network (Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed-RASFF).

According to the information available, the initial distribution has been carried out in Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and the Community of Madrid. It is not ruled out that there may be redistributions to other regions.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected product. Likewise, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs recommends that people who have it at home do not consume it.