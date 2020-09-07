Due to a lack of raw material, some shoe manufacturers are unable to deliver new models. And that’s going to be a problem, because the French buy a lot of shoes. With the start of the school year, this mother comes to equip her children. But in shoe stores, there are fewer models and therefore less choice. “We are not going to be too demanding”, she explains. In the store, one in four models is missing. Some pairs ordered in the spring will not arrive until November. However, the start of the school year is usually a key moment for traders.



Journalist Christelle Meral was on stage during the 13 Hours to talk about the shoe market: “The turnover of shoe sales in France reached 8.7 billion euros, this represents 300 million pairs purchased each year, or 3 to 4 pairs per inhabitant.” Regarding the type of shoes purchased, “sneakers have dominated since last year, with 52% of sales, ahead of everything else “. Women are the ones who buy the most shoes, accounting for 44% of purchases.



