The arrival of Covid-19 caused numerous changes in the minds of consumers and, among other things, changed the purchasing attitude towards companies that provide goods and services. Today, the priorities of the population are more focused on corporate social responsibility, the care of natural resources of the planet, a greater attention to expenses, a new search for personal well-being and a excessive use of cell phones. These are five “tips” that are characterizing post covid buyers, according to a study by the consulting firm Kantar.

1. More attention to prices. Beyond the forecasts of a recovery in the level of activity, family incomes are fighting a tough battle against price hikes. This forces a comprehensive rethinking of household expenses. 95% of local consumers pay close attention to the price of the products you buy and promotions. They compare and analyze with a greater degree of information and planning.

“Argentines have always been very sensitive to prices, but the pandemic accentuated this characteristic, in such a way that a third of the people are more attentive than before to the values ​​of the gondolas “, says Sebastian Corzo, Marketing & Business Development leader of the consultancy.

Also in the Euromonitor International study, which displays the “10 Main global consumption trends for 2021”, it is highlighted that “the uncertain economic environment, in all countries, it is reducing discretionary spending by consumers. The “thoughtful savers,” as he calls them, “they prioritize products and services with added value and oriented to Health “.

Consumption Surveys 2021, from Euromonitor International.

two. The cell phone, an extension of the hand. Another trait of the post-pandemic consumer is traversed by the impact of e-commerce. 42% of the people, according to the Kantar survey, says that now make more purchases or contract services from your cell phone, while 45% take more courses or watch tutorials through their mobile device than before Covid-19.

“Smartphones are more multifaceted and ubiquitous than ever and there are greater pressure in the search for balance sheets to avoid dependency ”, according to Kantar.

3. The focus on ecology . “It is no longer a question of utopian or distant slogans, but of starting at home: waste separation, saving energy and drinking water, prioritization of packaging made with recycled material, adoption of non-polluting means of transport, organic food and home gardens “, Corzo lists.

Although 33% of people state that they never separate recyclable waste, 24% do so more than before the pandemic. In addition, 3 out of 4 Argentines believe that their decisions can help change the environment.

Four. What are the preferred companies? As awareness grows about the effect of one’s actions, eyes turn to businesses and governments. With a huge amount of information available, Consumers can become judges in the performance of the big players in the market. In this sense, social networks play a key role to viralize negative stories, analysts explain.

“Sustainability is not limited only to the environmental issue”, says the Kantar expert and exemplifies with the results of the surveys: 84% of consumers prefer to buy from companies and businesses that treat their employees well (20% more than before the pandemic) and 61% think that companies should take the lead in caring for the environment and the community.

Consumer life priorities in the world, according to Euromonitor International.

5. Investing in yourself. Hand in hand with the new generations, new healthy habits are being imposed that seek well-being from a more inclusive point of view, according to research. “The parameters and the meaning of personal success change, and in the face of hyperconnectivity, the search for spaces of tranquility and indulgence opens the way,” he points out. bicycle sales accounts for a growth in sustainable mobility, while growing concern about The origin of food and its components, sports activities add regular followers and the meditation it becomes more than a passing fad ”.

According to Kantar, millennials and centennials are the ones leading the way in the pursuit of wellness. 33% limit the consumption of processed or artificial foods. 34% perform physical activity and / or practice sports and 42% dedicate time to meditation, relaxation or therapy.

According to the Euromonitor study, globally, the trend is very strong: 51% of consumers chose “time to myself” among his top three life priorities. Among the ideas analyzed on the evolution of consumption during this year, the international study concludes that “companies must help reshape the world in a more sustainable way, leading the shift from a volume-centric economy to a value-centric one and a change of course towards the fight against social inequalities and environmental damage ”.

YN