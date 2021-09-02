On September 5, 1821, the Trigarante Army established its headquarters in Azcapotzalco, northwest of Mexico City. That army, so called because it guaranteed religion, independence and the union of Mexicans, consisted of 16 thousand men, under the command of General Agustín de Iturbide. On September 16, the anniversary of the beginning of the struggle for independence, Iturbide announced the end of the war. Anyway, on September 27, his birthday, he triumphed down the street of San Francisco in Mexico City. There were speeches, banquets, parties and parades to celebrate the event, and there was a Te Deum in the Cathedral. That day, Mexico consummated its Independence. But Mexicans, strangely, almost never, since then, celebrated that date, which in fact marks the birth of their country. Why?

Mexico had several official stories — that is, stories promoted from power — that competed in the 19th century. The country had just been born, but its history was not yet written. “When the Mexican nation ceased to be New Spain, it did not cease to be colonial,” wrote Justo Sierra. “The broken link was withdrawn, contracted, and the government ceased to be foreign to us, but the organization was the same.” At that time in our history, the Mexicans who made up the country’s elite were divided over the heritage left by the Colony. Some thought that it was necessary to vindicate and update that inheritance, and legislate to have laws in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Mexicans, who were colonial; Others believed that it was necessary to break with that inheritance, and legislate to have laws that, rather than reflect the beliefs of Mexicans, which were in effect colonial, would educate them in ideals and values ​​that they did not yet have, with the purpose of transforming and modernizing to the nation. The former were called conservatives; the second, liberal. Both had their heroes and their villains, and they read the feat of Independence with very different eyes. The Liberals celebrated Hidalgo, the author of the Grito de Dolores, the father of the Nation; The conservatives celebrated Iturbide, the creator of the tricolor flag, the consummator of Independence, not Hidalgo, leader of a movement, they said, “fruitful in sacrifices, in calamities, in horrors of all kinds, but sterile in its result” , in contrast to that of Iturbide, “enemy of the insurgents, friend of Independence.”

The liberals of the generation of ’57 challenged the colonial legacy during the wars of the Reformation and the Empire, defeating and dismantling that legacy to build in its place the foundations of a more just and freer, but also more individualistic country. and less in solidarity with the communities and peoples of Mexico. That generation canonized Miguel Hidalgo, who was exalted at the expense of Iturbide. The celebrations of the centenary of Independence, celebrated in 1910, did not completely ignore him: he participated in the September parade, although his name was not included in the Column of Independence. The bicentennial festivities hardly mention it, but they celebrate it without naming it because, for the first time, they celebrate the consummation of Independence.

Carlos Tello Diaz

Researcher from UNAM (CIALC)

ctello@milenio.com