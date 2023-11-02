Research cites healthy choices to reduce fat accumulation and there is no need to cut carbohydrates from the diet

A study of the Harvard Universitypublished in The British Medical Journaldemonstrates that it is not necessary to eliminate carbohydrates from the diet to lose weight, but to make appropriate food choices.

Researchers noted that replacing refined grains like rice and white flour with whole-grain options like oats and quinoa, as well as swapping starchy vegetables like corn and potatoes for non-starchy vegetables like leafy greens, resulted in less fat accumulation.

The article also shows the importance of the quality and source of carbohydrates in controlling obesity in the long term. Scientists reached this conclusion after evaluating the impacts of changing the consumption of these nutrients over 4 years in a group of more than 130,000 people, all participating in 3 longitudinal studies:

Nurses’ Health Study; Nurses’Health II; It is Health Professionals Follow-Up.

During this period, increasing starch intake by 100 grams daily, for example, resulted in a gain of approximately 2.6 kg. Participants who preferred to consume similar portions of non-starchy vegetables accumulated 3 kg less than the average.

It is known that weight gain or loss is not just linked to the consumption of carbohydrates, as explained by nutritionist Fabiana Fiuza Teixeira, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

“It depends on the amount of calories ingested and spent, on the lifestyle, in addition to the behavioral, environmental and social context. Taking all this into account, and considering a calorie deficit diet and a healthy lifestyle, choosing carbohydrates can indeed help with weight loss.”he said.

Fiuza also declared that the “carbohydrates rich in fiber and whole grains slow the absorption of glucose, in addition to helping to control cholesterol, increase satiety and improve intestinal functioning”.

Refined carbohydrates and starchy vegetables have a high glycemic index, a rate that corresponds to the rise in blood sugar in response to eating food.

Foods with high glycemic indexes are absorbed quickly, causing spikes in blood glucose and favoring the accumulation of fat. “Depending on the person’s lifestyle, they can influence weight gain”said Teixeira.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that carbohydrates are essential in the diet, as they are a source of energy for several body systems, especially the Central Nervous System.

“A diet without this macronutrient is very difficult to maintain in the long term, as it can cause not only metabolic but also behavioral problems”said the nutritionist.

Therefore, to ensure a healthy diet and avoid weight gain, it is necessary to choose items with more fiber, vitamins and minerals, such as vegetables, fruits and legumes, reduce the consumption of sugars and saturated fats and avoid foods as much as possible. ultra-processed.

“We need to think about well-being in a broader context, not just food, but lifestyle habits in general, including movement, mental and physical health”declared the expert.

Nutritionist Fabiana Fiuza Teixeira added that it is necessary “always look for safe and correct information to make good choices, preferably with the help of a specialized professional”.

With information from Einstein Agency