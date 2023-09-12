Of Health editorial team

Anyone who drinks two glasses of wine at lunch and two at dinner will experience an increase in blood pressure. The values ​​rise, but to a lesser extent, even among those who drink little and do not suffer from hypertension

Consuming alcohol is not good for your health. LWorld Health Organization attributes to consumption of alcoholic beverages the death of three million people every year due to over 200 pathologies. Now a new review of studies suggests that those who regularly drink alcohol experience increased blood pressure, and this happens even among those who do not suffer from hypertension. The research examined seven different works involving over 19 thousand adults followed for more than five years. From the results, published on Hypertensionit emerges that the moderate consumption (two glasses for lunch and two for dinner) associated with a increase in blood pressure values which, as is known, entail a greater risk of cardiovascular diseases.

No benefits Another element that emerged is that, although the debate on the topic is heated, Not

beneficial effects have been found in adults who drank moderate quantities of alcohol compared to those who did not drink it. In short, alcohol is not good for you. We were surprised to see that even the Consumption of a low amount of alcohol was linked to higher blood pressure changes over time compared to no consumption, although the effects on blood pressure were much lower than those observed in heavy drinkers, commented Marco Vinceti, professor of epidemiology and public health at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

How to manage your alcohol consumption Experts are quite in agreement on the topic: reducing alcohol consumption is the first step, but it would be better to eliminate it altogether. Starting from a concept now shared by the entire scientific community which can be summed up with the slogan less is better (less is better), the Ministry of Health has identified the new Italian indications that define the consumption of: as low risk:

– 2 units of alcohol per day for men

– 1 unit of alcohol per day for women

– 1 unit of alcohol per day for people over 65 years old

– zero units of alcohol under 18 years of age

One alcoholic unit corresponds to 12 grams of pure alcohol and is equivalent to:

– a glass of wine (125 ml at 12)

– a can of beer (330 ml at 4.5)

– an aperitif (80 ml at 38)

– a small glass of spirits (40 ml to 40)

Comparison data In the newly published review, the blood pressure values ​​of adults who drank alcohol on a regular basis were compared with that of those who did not consume alcohol. The analysis was based on grams of alcohol consumed and not on drinks to avoid uncertainties due to the quantity of alcohol contained in drinks which may differ from country to country.

it emerged that systolic blood pressure (the maximum) was increased by 1.25 millimeters of mercury in people who consumed an average of 12 grams of alcohol per day (a glass of wine) and by 4.9 mm Hg in people who consumed an average of 48 grams of alcohol per day (about four glasses of wine). Diastolic blood pressure (the minimum) increased by 1.14 mmHg in people who consumed an average of one glass of wine per day and by 3.1 mmHg in people who consumed an average of four glasses of wine per day. The increase in blood pressure associated with alcohol affected all participants, regardless of the blood pressure value recorded at the beginning of the study. However, the associations between alcohol and blood pressure have not been observed in women. According to the researchers themselves, the details are still incomplete, in particular for low alcohol consumption and further studies will be necessary to delve deeper into the topic.