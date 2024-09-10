“For 75% of Italians, one of the drivers of choice in purchases is convenience. The price of products is an element that has characterized this last year in a particular way”. This was said by Maura Latini, president of Coop Italia, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Coop 2024 Report “Consumption and lifestyles of Italians today and tomorrow”. A report entirely oriented to reading, with the eyes of Italians, the choices they are ready to make and that they make every day, starting from their relationship with food.

“The report clearly reveals a basic concern that looks more outward than inward, but which also has important consequences on consumption,” explains the president of Coop Italia.

Concern for the geopolitical situation, for the war, for the climatic effects, combined with “inflation which, even if it has slowed down during 2024, still sees prices rising, while wages have not yet recovered what has been lost”, underlines Latini.

Even if Italians’ consumption is oriented towards convenience, “they remain attentive to quality, local products, sustainability. An element that is certainly significant” that generates the “need to provide answers in this direction”, says the president who adds: “Coop, with its branded products, has invested in this direction and is trying to find the right balance between a price that must be convenient and accessible to all, which has within it the condition of making good, healthy and safe food available, which looks to the environmental future, but also to ethics”.

Precisely on ethics, President Latini focuses on the importance of paying attention to everything that concerns the work of Italians in the production chains: “There must be fair remuneration and respect for rights. The only element that can guarantee that those tragic situations that we experienced during the summer will not occur again”, she concludes.