On June 1, a new model of electricity bill will come into force for consumers covered by the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC) that will promote energy saving, efficiency, self-consumption and the deployment of the electric vehicle. The new rate structure introduces hourly discrimination and simplifies rates. Consumers with a contracted power lower than 15 kW (mainly domestic) will go from having six rates to a single one, it will be billed based on three different time periods (peak, flat and valley), so that they will pay for electricity according to the time of the day they consume, and they will have the option of contracting two different powers throughout the day, as long as they are below 15 kW.

The change will be automatic for regulated tariff customers (PVPC), which represent around 10.7 million users, below 50% of the total, and 9.5 million of them without time discrimination. Consumers who are in the free market should study the offers with the electricity company with which they have the contract.

With the new system, access tolls to the electricity sector are being replaced by two new concepts: transport and distribution tolls, set by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), which cover the costs of the use of the electricity transmission and distribution networks, and the charges for the electrical system, established by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. The proceeds are used to finance system costs such as the special remuneration scheme for renewable energies, cogeneration and generation with waste (Recore), the coverage of the deficit from previous years or the compensation of 50% of the extra cost of the generation in non-peninsular territories, according to ministerial sources.

Of the new time periods, the peak, in which the cost of tolls and charges will be higher, will be between 10 am and 2 pm and 6 pm and 10 pm; the flat section, with an intermediate cost, will be between 8 am and 10 am, 2 pm and 6 pm and between 10 pm and midnight; and the valley rate, the cheapest of the three, will be established between midnight and 8 in the morning and will be applied during all hours of weekends and holidays.

Through the new tariff structure, it is intended to encourage the transfer of electricity consumption from the hours of maximum electricity demand (peak hours) to others in which the transmission and distribution networks are less saturated (off-peak hours), which will reduce the need to carry out new investments in said infrastructures. This results, according to the ministry, in lower costs for electricity consumers, since they are the ones who pay for this type of infrastructure through the electricity bill, and avoid the environmental inconveniences of this type of facilities.

Thus, users who shift their consumption to the flat and valley hours, those with the lowest demand, will achieve greater savings on their bill. In addition, as of June 1, domestic consumers will be able to contract two different powers: one for the peak and flat periods and another for the off-peak period. In this way, those consumers who have higher power needs in the off-peak period, such as electric vehicle users who wish to charge their car or motorcycle at night at home, will be able to benefit from contracting a higher power for the off-peak period and maintain its usual power in the peak and flat sections, avoiding paying the extra cost of that extra power during all hours of the day. If the consumer does not request this change, the current power contracted in both periods will be applied automatically.

The combination of the new tolls and charges will allow the electricity bill to have a greater variable component. This will make its cost more dependent on the energy consumed, which promotes energy efficiency by allowing savings measures to have a greater impact on the user’s bill. This promotes self-consumption, which reduces the demand for energy from the grid, or the deployment of infrastructures for rapid recharging of electric vehicles.

This new model will also benefit consumption with a seasonal component such as tourism. However, the new model will keep a fixed portion of the charges to strike a balance with other energy policy priorities. In this way, the incentive for the electrification of energy end uses remains, which encourages, for example, the use of heat pumps, which could be cheaper and cleaner than other options based on fossil fuels, or the domestic recharging of vehicles. electrical

New bill

To these changes will be added a new invoice format for users with PVPC that will adapt the receipt to the division of the current access tolls in network tolls and charges, will establish the minimum content of the invoice for consumers with less than 15 kW of contracted power, will simplify the content to improve understanding, reduce its length to two pages and incorporate new information such as the maximum powers that each consumer has demanded in each of the time periods in the last year. A QR code is also included to facilitate the use of the energy offer comparator on the CNMC website so that they can find advantageous contractual alternatives.

These rates come after an increase in the price of electricity occurred in April due to the rise in the price of CO2 emission rights in international markets, as well as natural gas, and with prospects that the situation will continue in the months following. According to data from the CNMC, the receipt of a family with two children becomes more expensive by 30 euros in 2021, 13% more. For their part, large companies, which are trying to recover from the crisis marked by the coronavirus, affirm that they pay between 750 and 1,000 million more than their competition.

On the other hand, as reported by Red Eléctrica this Wednesday, the demand for electricity in Spain increased by 17.1% in April, corresponding to 19,973 gigawatts / hour (GWh), compared to the same month of the previous year, when the country lived in full confinement. Of the total, 46.2% were of renewable origin and 68.1% were produced from technologies that do not emit CO2. Wind power reached 20.8%, 12.3% more than in the same period of the previous year.