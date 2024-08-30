Minister of Mines and Energy declared that the preliminary text of the reform of the electricity sector has already been sent to Planalto

The minister Alexandre Silveira (Minas e Energia) said that consumers will be able to choose the company from which they will purchase their energy by 2030. He gave an interview to CNN Brazil, which will air on Saturday (Aug 31, 2024), at 9 pm.

Silveira stated that the preliminary text of the reform of the electricity sector has already been sent to Planalto and the total opening of the market should be by 2030. Thus, small consumers (residential and commercial) will be able to choose suppliers freely.

Currently, a consumer in São Paulo or Belo Horizonte, for example, must necessarily buy from Enel or Cemig. Only industries or large retailers, such as shopping malls and hypermarkets, have freedom of choice.

“We have established that distributors must digitalize their networks, to facilitate the speed of opening the market to everyone. And in this bill we will propose that by 2030 at the latest all energy consumers will be able to choose from which source and from which company they will acquire their energy.”said Silveira.

