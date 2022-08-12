Consumers | “The measure is starting to fill up” – a 3,000 euro scooter appeared in Petra Nyqvist’s amnesiac father’s yard

On the website of the company that sold the scooter, it says that the customer is not obliged to state the reason for the return. Still, it required a certificate of Petra Nyqvist’s father’s illness.

Salolainen by Petra Nyqvist In July, a scooter appeared in the amnesiac father’s yard. The 83-year-old father had ordered the vehicle in question for himself, even though his motor skills are no longer sufficient to control the scooter, says Nyqvist.

“He had somehow managed to get a brochure for an electric scooter and order it for himself. Sometimes he manages to do something that goes beyond his abilities.”

Nyqvist doesn’t know where the father got the brochure. However, he believes that the father himself has been in contact with the company called Skand that sold the scooter.

Now Nyqvist is trying to get the deals worth about 3,000 euros canceled. He says that he quickly contacted the company from which his father had ordered the scooter.

“They were quite positive, but first they asked me to make a power of attorney, because otherwise I can’t handle the matter on my father’s behalf.”

A power of attorney was made with the father, and Nyqvist had the understanding that the deals could be canceled within two weeks without any major reasons.

“But we also received a request that we have to prove the memory illness in some way, so then we might be able to process this restoration free of charge.”

“I don’t know more precisely at this stage what this means.”

Nyqvist the father lives with his wife in Kemiönsaari.

“The husband promised to look at home to see if the father’s diagnosis papers can be found.”

If the doctor’s certificate is not found, the father may have to go to the doctor again, Nyqvist thinks.

Nyqvist is surprised that the company asks for papers containing health information as proof.

“It’s a bit special in the sense that the diagnosis is, of course, sensitive information. It’s a little hard to imagine that it would have to be proven separately.”

According to Nyqvist, he is not particularly upset by the request. He is mostly concerned about how the company stores sensitive health information.

Nyqvist says that the scooter was picked up from his father on Thursday of last week, but it is still unclear to him how else to deal with the cancellation of the deals.

By the consumer in the case of such goods, you always have the right to cancel transactions within 14 days if they have been made through distance sales, says the special expert of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency Mira Mutru.

“It is a right that comes directly from the Consumer Protection Act.”

“Remote sales” refers to transactions made online or over the phone, explains Mutru.

“That’s when it’s about distance selling, when the seller and the buyer are not in the same space.”

Cancellation of transactions should be possible with just a notification, continues Mutru.

“The law gives the right to cancel as is, and no reason is needed.”

The cancellation and return conditions on Skandi’s website state that the customer is not obliged to state the reason for the return.

“In that sense too, this pattern seems quite special, if they require such a certificate”, says Mutru, referring to Nyqvist’s case.

Elias Smouni From Skandi says by email that the company does not comment on individual cases. He says that it is possible to cancel trades within the cancellation period in accordance with the terms and conditions without any special reason.

“We care about our customers, and that’s why we tend to pay for customers’ return shipping if it’s a deal canceled due to illness. Normally, we charge a transport fee for the return of the scooter if the customer does not want it or does not have time to return it. In cases of illness, our customer service usually requests some kind of explanation about the customer’s illness, so that possible abuses can be avoided.”

Mutru says that the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency most often receives contacts from relatives whose loved ones have been the target of direct marketing calls. In such cases, loved ones have usually made purchases for products they don’t need, or unknowingly committed to monthly subscriptions.

Nyqvist also says that many people in his close circle have had to investigate transactions that parents or other loved ones have made over the phone.

“I have other friends who have a similar situation, that they constantly have to cancel book and magazine orders from their parents. Yes, I have noticed that people are starting to get fed up with these trades.”

“It’s terribly hard on the family.”

According to Mutru, there are very few ways to combat the phenomenon.

“A person has the right to deny direct marketing to himself, but it often has to be done on a company-by-company basis. In practice, the problem is that when there are so many operators and sellers, it can be really difficult to get notifications made that would cover all sellers.”