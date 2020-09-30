C.orona will stay with the Germans for a while – but the side effects of the pandemic will continue to change. The renewed increase in the number of infections is also fueling concerns about infection by infected travelers. Therefore there are drastic changes at the turn of the month.

New travel warnings

The worldwide Covid-19 travel warning, which affected all countries outside Europe, expires at the turn of the month. From October 1, comprehensive, differentiated travel and safety information and travel warnings will apply again for individual countries, according to the Federal Foreign Office. According to this, a travel warning for unnecessary tourist trips still applies in principle to all countries that are classified as risk areas by the federal government.

Test obligation for returnees from risk areas

Everyone who enters Germany from a risk area has to go into quarantine for 14 days from October 1st, according to the federal government. Those affected can also shorten the period to five days if they can prove a negative test result for Sars-CoV-2. Such a test is free of charge for those returning from risk areas within ten days of entry.

Anti-money laundering regulations

The name should actually be on the index: The “Ordinance and rationale for the facts that are notifiable under the Money Laundering Act in the real estate sector (Money Laundering Act Registration Ordinance – Real Estate – GwGMeldV Real Estate)” comes into force on October 1st.

As the word monster puts it, the aim is to shed light on money laundering practices in real estate transactions by subjecting members of legal advisory professions to stricter reporting requirements.

According to the federal government, it is about lawyers, notaries, auditors or tax advisors. As soon as certain, standardized facts arise that show anomalies with a view to a possible connection to money laundering, these professionals must in future report this to the Central Office for Financial Transaction Investigations (FIU).

The Federal Government wants to counteract the increased risk of money laundering in the real estate sector and strengthen the framework for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The real estate sector emerged from the National Risk Analysis, which was published in autumn 2019, as an area with particular money laundering risks.

Higher grants for dentures

From October 1st, those with statutory health insurance will get more money from their health insurance for dentures, according to the Federation of German Consumer Organizations. The fixed allowance then rises from 50 to 60 percent of the so-called standard care – this is the basic care agreed by all statutory health insurances, which covers all necessary services from single tooth gaps to full dentures.

Additional extras such as ceramics for crowns or bridges or a gold inlay still have to be paid for out of pocket.

Anyone who proves with their bonus booklet that they have been to the dentist for a check-up every year will also receive a higher bonus from October. Then the cash benefit increases from 60 to 70 percent for a bonus booklet kept over five years and from 65 to 75 percent for a bonus booklet kept over ten years.

There is one exception: the health insurance company can increase the contribution to 75 percent even if the check-up has only been missed once in the past ten years.

Reduced waiting time for debtors

Whether personal bankruptcy or bankruptcy – so far, the debtors had to wait up to six years after the start of the insolvency proceedings before they could achieve a discharge of the remaining debt. This period is reduced to three years for all insolvency proceedings from October 1st.

According to Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), it should no longer be necessary in future for the debtors to repay their liabilities in a certain amount for a residual debt discharge. However, they would have to continue to fulfill certain duties and obligations in order to be able to obtain discharge from their remaining debts – for example, to pursue gainful employment or to seek one.

In addition, the debtors would be more involved in the so-called conduct of business phase to surrender acquired assets. In addition, a new reason for denying the discharge of residual debt will be created if inadequate liabilities are established in the conduct phase.

The shortening of the procedure should initially be limited to June 30, 2025. During this period, any effects on the application, payment and economic behavior of consumers are to be assessed. The shortening of the residual debt discharge procedure should apply to all insolvency proceedings that are applied for from October 1, 2020.

Lambrecht: “This means that debtors who have become insolvent as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic can also be supported with a new economic start.” For insolvency proceedings that were filed from December 17, 2019, the current six-year process should be used be shortened monthly.

Extended bankruptcy protection

With the change of month, the suspension of the obligation to file for bankruptcy within three weeks of the onset of insolvency should also end. But this exemption, imposed at the beginning of the corona lockdown, was extended until the end of the year.

However, this should only apply to companies that are overindebted as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic without being insolvent, according to the Federal Ministry of Justice. In contrast to insolvent companies, over-indebted companies have opportunities to avert insolvency permanently.

Courageously to the hedge

The closed season for hedges ends on September 30th. This is prescribed by the Federal Nature Conservation Act. Since the beginning of March it has not been allowed to “cut off hedges or put them on the stick” – that is, to cut them off above the ground – to protect birds, small animals and insects. Only the so-called shape and care cut was permitted by law. Now you can use the hedge trimmer more courageously.

Changeover to “winter time”

On Sunday, October 25th, the clocks will be set back from summer time to Central European time (also known colloquially as winter time). After 2.59 am, it is not 3 am, but 2 am again.

The rule: Central European Summer Time begins on the last Sunday in March at 2:00 a.m. Central European Time, with the hour counting forward by one hour from 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., and it ends on the last Sunday in October when the hour is added again. The regulation has existed in Germany since 1981. It was not until 1996 that the EU states harmonized their summer time regulations.

The EU Commission’s plans to abolish summer time have faded into the background. The Von der Leyen Commission is sticking to the Juncker Commission’s plan to abolish the time change, it said in Brussels. However, the transport ministers responsible for the issue in the Council have not yet reached an agreement.

Parliament supported the proposal to abolish the half-yearly clock change. For the Commission proposal to become law, the Council and Parliament would have to come to an agreement. The target date for the end of the changeover is April 1, 2021.

The last change to summer time would therefore take place at the end of March 2021. But during the Corona crisis, the topic was pushed back even further, so that this plan should currently be questioned.

The old tire rule forces you to act

Winter tires are better for driving from October to Easter. Experienced motorists remember this with the O-to-O rule. Experience has shown that workshops will have a lot to do in the coming weeks, so it is advisable to get an appointment quickly if you don’t want to pick up the jack and wheel base yourself.

The law requires the tires to have a tread depth of at least 1.6 millimeters, but automobile clubs urgently warn against adhering to it: it should be at least four millimeters. Otherwise it will be critical in wet conditions, snow or slush.

Anyone can do the quick check with the two euro coin: To do this, press the edge of the coin into the profile. If the silver edge disappears completely, the tire still has at least four millimeters and does not need to be replaced this year.