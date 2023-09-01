Of the various digital channels through which a consumer can obtain information and services from a company worldwide, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the one they trust the least.

44 percent of consumers surveyed said they don’t trust AI, Kearney’s “Generative Artificial Intelligence and Consumer Trust” study revealed.

On the contrary, in the area of ​​the Internet and websites, only 5 percent of consumers do not trust these channels.

“Currently, consumers trust Generative Artificial Intelligence less, which may be due to its novelty,” the study stated.

Argenis Bauza, lead partner of KPMG’s Digital Lighthouse for the Mexico and Central America Cluster, agreed that there may be less confidence in Generative AI because it is a technology that has been made available to the public relatively recently and because they have been magnified the errors that you have presented, such as bias, lack of context, inaccurate information, among others.

However, Bauza commented that this technology continues to evolve rapidly, which will make it possible to avoid these errors and give greater confidence in its results.

The study also highlighted that consumers’ familiarity with this technology is steadily increasing, as they have tried it out primarily to experiment, conduct research, and learn new skills.

In order for the consumer to trust artificial intelligence more and more, companies could clearly explain when the communication channels will give answers, either through people or through technology; this will help them have a clear expectation of what they will get, explained Bauza.

Customers could also be allowed to personalize their interaction with the AI, that is, to decide in which services to use it and in which not. In this way, the consumer will be able to get the most out of the interaction, said the analyst.

Regarding human contact, in the United States they are concerned because it is thought that there would be less connection between people; the second concern is data privacy.

Therefore, business leaders need to recognize that change is difficult and gradual, as consumers can become frustrated if they are forced to only interact with a customer service system based solely on this type of intelligence and it is not possible to communicate with a person, the study noted.