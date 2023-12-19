Prices for most basic groceries are slowly falling, the Consumers' Association reports. Over the past six months, important products such as milk, coffee, rice and potatoes have become on average 3 percent cheaper, according to the consumer organization. But: they are still considerably more expensive than two years ago.
