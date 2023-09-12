The Consumers’ Association starts a lawsuit against Google. According to the organization, the way in which the tech company collects people’s data violates privacy rules. The association wants Google to stop this and is also demanding compensation of 750 euros per user.

The Consumers’ Association had announced the start of the claims procedure in May and threatened to go to court. That is now being continued. According to the association, more than 82,000 people have joined the claim for damages.

The case revolves around so-called advertising auctions. Google has advertising space on sites and sells it to advertisers. As a result, people see advertising messages when they visit a site. Placing those advertisements is fully automated. Thanks to cookies, Google knows that people are looking for a washing machine or a new car, for example.

The Consumers' Association is conducting the case together with the Foundation for the Protection of Privacy Interests. The chairman of the foundation, Ada van der Veer, says in an explanation: "The foundation has discussed all these matters with Google, without results. It is now up to the courts to put a stop to Google's practices."

In March, the Amsterdam court agreed with the Consumers’ Association that Facebook made a mistake in the processing of Dutch personal data between April 1, 2010 and January 1, 2020. Personal data of Facebook users from the Netherlands were used without permission for advertising purposes, but in this case this was not allowed by law.