Large insurers have not yet concluded contracts with healthcare providers, while health insurers must announce their premiums and conditions annually by November 12 at the latest. The Consumers’ Association is therefore asking the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa) to intervene.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
11:15
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Consumers #Association #NZa #delays #concluding #healthcare #contracts #insurers #size #full