TikTok must pay Dutch children 1.5 billion euros in damages for the unlawful collection and trading of their private data, according to the Consumers’ Association and the Take Back Your Privacy Foundation. The organizations announce Tuesday file a claim against ByteDance, the company behind the popular app. If the company does not comply with the demands, they will go to court.

According to the two organizations, TikTok has collected information from 1.2 to 1.6 million children in recent years. This includes profile information, videos, photos and location data. According to the Consumers’ Association and Take Back Your Privacy, TikTok used that data to make billions in profit through targeted advertising sales. The app would also send the data abroad, without it being clear whether the data is stored securely there. They therefore demand that the information be removed and that TikTok adhere to the law from now on.

Director Sandra Molenaar of the Consumers’ Association calls the app’s working method “pure exploitation”, because it would earn hundreds of millions a year on the backs of children. TikTok has been under fire for some time for privacy violations. Earlier this month, the Market Information Research Foundation (SOMI) already submitted a claim. In England, the company has also been sued for the way it handles children’s data.

Former President Donald Trump wanted to ban the app in the United States last year, because the parent company would store too much user data. A judge postponed that plan until after the election. Joe Biden has put an end to Trump’s ban. Biden, however, is still investigating to what extent the app poses an “unacceptable or unnecessary” risk to the country.