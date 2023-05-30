Prices for basic groceries such as rice, vegetables and bread have risen by 15 percent in six months. The Consumers’ Association reports this on the basis of an inventory at fourteen supermarket chains. However, the Consumers’ Association has noticed that the price increase is leveling off.

The consumer organization looked at the prices of more than a hundred basic products, taking the budget brand as a starting point. If an article was not available as a budget brand, the price of the house brand was considered. The inventory shows that consumers were most advantageous at Dirk, where prices were 11 percent below average. Prices at Spar were the highest, 20 percent above average.

The products that rose the most in price were sugar (plus 78 percent), cauliflower (plus 54 percent) and brown buns packed per six (plus 43 percent). The Consumers' Association observed the strongest price increases in December 2022 and January 2023, when supermarkets increased the prices of an average of 150 products every day.

Since then, the union has noticed that both the number of price increases and the prices themselves are declining somewhat. As an example, it mentions, among other things, the price of a liter of sunflower oil. This rose last year from 1.99 euros to 3.99 euros, after which the price fell again on average to 3.09 euros. A pack of private label butter from Albert Heijn went through the same development. The price of this increased from 2.65 euros to 3.19 euros, but in the meantime customers pay 2.89 euros.

