Consumer | You can no longer talk about a student loan as “free money”, says an expert – This is how interest rate increases affect the monthly installment of your loan repayment

According to the expert, there has been too little talk about student loans in connection with the rise in interest rates. Now he tells me if he even dares to take out a student loan.

Interest rates when rising, there has been talk about mortgages and the price of electricity, but one of the most common loans seems to have been completely forgotten.

There has been far too little talk about the student loan, says the special planner of Kela’s study support group Ilpo Lahtinen. It affects not only current students, but also all those who are repaying their loans.