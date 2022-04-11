Consumer When Milla Kuparinen, 26, saw an electricity bill, she was bursting into tears – this is how the sharp rise in prices can be seen in the daily lives of many.

Milla Kuparinen, a single parent from Pori, had to change fields last spring due to an accident. Now he has to interrupt his studies and move because rising prices have made life a hassle.

TODAY in winter Milla Kuparinen the batteries in the home were twisted smaller. No extra lights were kept anywhere. He started washing the laundry at night because the electricity at night is cheaper.

Kuparinen, who lives in an electrically heated terraced house with her 3-year-old daughter, is used to teasing with money, but when the electric bill jumped from 150 euros to 500–600 euros, she used to cry.