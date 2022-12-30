Research can reveal anything we want. Ever. Darrell Huff (1913-2001), author of the classic How to lie with statistics, published for the first time in 1954, was provocative about it. “Don’t be a novelist, be a statistician. There is much more room for imagination.” Despite Huff’s ironic warning, it cannot be denied that a careful reading of data can anticipate scenarios and make decisions – both to take advantage of opportunities and to correct routes. In this context, the 2023 Ford Trend Report it is equivalent to a tasting menu of what indicates to be the new consumer behavior. 16,100 people aged 18 or over from 16 countries*, including Brazil, were interviewed. There is a global finding that we feel increasingly overwhelmed. Six out of ten respondents say they experience a sense of burnout with life in general. The good news is that most believe that everything will get better. The bad: only five years from now.

In this field, Brazilians are between bipolarity and resilience. Only 52% feel on the verge of burnout. Same percentage as Mexico and South Africa, and ahead only of India (45%), but far behind Canadians (69%). On the other hand, when the question changes to whether the person is “impressed with the changes that are happening in the world”, we are the leaders: 86% say yes. That is, we are amazed at the disruption of the planet, but we do not feel exhausted by it. A reflection that Brazil is really not a place for beginners. The bug is catching and the guy is cool saying, ‘it’s okay’. We are far from the most stressed (Canadians) and equally far from those least amazed by the transformations in current society (the Chinese, 41%).

O 2023 Ford Trend Report is divided into six thematic blocks – a) Facing Our Fears; b) Taking a Position; c) The Technology We Love and Hate; d) Escapism; e) Cautious Optimism; f) Path to Joy. In this part 1 of the text I will bring the main points of each one of them. In the 2nd and final part (which will be published on Monday, January 2nd), I will show the specific results of Brazil in the six main areas of the survey.

A – Facing Our Fears

Recent events such as the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have put the global population in insecurity mode. Among respondents, 68% of men and 65% of women say they have taken steps to increase personal safety. Asked about the degree of confidence they feel in relation to the large systems of society, there was a general decline. Trust has declined in Political Structures (for 51% of respondents), in the Financial System (44%), in the Educational System (41%), in the Media (39%) and in Scientific Research Organizations (26%). There are other fears that are even more evident. Four out of five people (78%) say that if nothing is done now, some regions of the planet will become uninhabitable.

B – Position Taking

In this chapter, the message is much more assertive to corporations. For 83% of people, companies must pay for any environmental or humanitarian damage they cause. Also four out of five (78% of men and 82% of women) want stricter laws to hold companies accountable for their environmental and social harm. The image of companies in relation to their positioning in the world, and not just about their services or products, is the great transformation in progress. Almost half (47%) of men have tried to discourage a friend from doing business with companies they don’t like, a percentage that drops slightly among women (43%). And more and more posts on social networks will lead to boycotts of brands, a number that grows the younger the consumer is: 56% in Generation Z (1997-2012), 57% among Millennials (1981-1996), 48% in Generation X (1965-1980) and 36% among Boomers (1946-1964). The generational classification used here is that of Pew Research Center.

C – The Technology We Love and Hate

Literally love & hate relationship. For 73% of respondents, it’s scary when companies know a lot about them. At the same time, 74% say technology helps them feel connected to others. One concern: personal information falling into the wrong hands – fear for 43% of men and 50% of women.

D – Escapism

Perhaps the best word to define this block is not escapism, which has a connotation of escape for Brazilians. The idea is more about taking care of ourselves. And here there is quite a change in behavior. Globally, 55% say they have (or would) take a solo trip for self-care. Two out of three say they will deprive themselves of life’s comforts less now that the world seems to have become a place where the future can change at any moment. And people of all generations, with percentages between 66% and 73%, say that if they earned an extra US$ 1 thousand, they would spend it on experiences and not buying material goods.

E – Cautious Optimism

Commitment is the word. And good. Each generation says it’s their role to make things better. No one passes the trouble on to the other. The percentages are 73% in Generation Z (1997-2012), 75% among Millennials (1981-1996), 73% in Generation X (1965-1980) and 67% among Boomers (1946-1964). And 85% of all say that more love & forgiveness are necessary ingredients in today’s world.

F – Path to Joy

In the last block, the 2023 Ford Trend Report addresses how people face wealth, work, success and, of course, their relationship with the car. Of every ten people, seven respond that you don’t need a conventional job to be successful. When talking about their feelings about their own car, 54% say they enjoy driving, 51% enjoy listening to music and 53% enjoy being alone.

* Countries in which the survey was conducted: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, United Arab Emirates, Spain, United States, France, India, Italy, Mexico, United Kingdom and Thailand