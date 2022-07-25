Monday, July 25, 2022
Consumer | The plug of the electrical device had been carved so that it could fit into a grounded socket – A flea market find could turn out to be a serious safety risk

July 25, 2022
Many kinds of electrical appliances are sold at flea markets. Few people think that the seller is responsible for the safety of the device being sold and can be held liable if the device causes danger.

The closet among the wigs is an old hair curler that has remained completely unused. Fortunately, it can be sold to someone who needs it more.

Huge quantities of electrical equipment are sold at flea markets. However, you shouldn’t resell just about anything, but it’s a good idea for those selling their goods to also think about the safety of the product they’re selling.

