Consumer | The expert lists four signs that can be used to identify a questionable shopkeeper or even an illegal trade

There are four warning signs associated with sales situations, which can be observed to prevent unnecessary transactions, says the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency's consumer advice.

You went to buy a charging cable and went home with the most expensive phone in the store. In sales situations, the line between good deals and questionable tricks is blurred. This is how you recognize the warning signs of sales situations and prevent unnecessary deals.

Warning sign 1: The sales pitch is dizzying

“I was working in a household appliance chain. We advertised bid machines with zero or even negative margins and only one or two were actually for sale. When the customer came to the store because of the promotional machine and there were no more left, we appealed to the price of the product and the surprisingly large sales. Then we guided the customer to machines with normal margins. At least once, a young couple came to buy a bargain washing machine, and in the end I sold them a completely different washing machine and a dryer in addition, all with 12 months of financing. The customer was thus enticed to make a transaction twice as big as the funds would have been sufficient for. It was difficult to be in the sales situation, but afterwards, my conscience hasn't bothered me. I know it wasn't a bad purchase: their family grew.” Male, 60

To the customer talking to fainting is a classic sales gimmick, says a special expert Kati Korppoo About the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's consumer advice.

While giving recommendations and sharing product information is part of good customer service, it becomes questionable if the customer ends up making a completely unnecessary contract or purchase based on a sales pitch.