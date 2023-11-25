Consumer | The expert compared eight popular dog foods and noticed big differences – “Today’s sack can contain this and tomorrow’s that”

HS compared eight popular dog foods. According to the expert, there are big differences between the contents. Comparing dog foods can be difficult for the consumer, because manufacturers announce their contents in very different ways.

Qoira owner easily confused on the dog food shelves in stores. There are different kinds of sacks on the shelves, and they promise many good and beautiful things.

Even a closer examination of the packaging labels does not necessarily help the matter, as different manufacturers mark the contents of the product in different ways. Some tell about the content of the product precisely, others only what is absolutely necessary.