Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 8:00

At least in theory, the Brazilian consumer is more concerned with topics linked to environmental preservation, social responsibility and company control criteria (ESG, the acronym in English for Environment, Social and Governance). The percentage of people who say they know what the topic is about rose from 50% in 2022 to 62% in 2023. For those who study the subject, however, there is still an important distance between a speech that demonstrates more knowledge about these issues and the effective consumption choices. Proof of this is that 85% of those interviewed say that, on a daily basis, they end up carrying out various consumption behaviors that do not contribute positively to the planet.

The data comes from the second edition of the “ESG Impact on Retail” survey, carried out by Mosaiclab for the Institute for Retail Development (IDV), which will be presented during the Latam Retal Show, an event organized by the consultancy Gouvêa Ecossystem between September 19th and 21st . The study shows that there are differences between classes A, B and C in their understanding of sustainability practices.

Among the richest, 33% say they know the topic of ESG well; 52% say they know little and 15% are unaware of the subject. In class B, 13% claim to have greater knowledge, 55% say they know little and 32% have no information about it. In Class C, however, the highest percentage is those who say they know nothing about the subject, with 47%; 45% know little and only 8% say they know the concept a lot.

“Where the speech is is not always where the money is. This is the biggest challenge in an unequal country like ours”, says Hugo Bethlem, member of the IDV Board who followed the research. He sees a challenge in transforming the desires expressed in research into practical consumption choices. This is because data from platforms for purchasing imported products show rising sales, even without further information about their production chain. “On the one hand, people declare that they care about these issues, but the moment a cheap blouse appears, the story changes,” he says.

For him and the co-founder of Mosaiclab, Karen Cavalcanti, the pillars of social responsibility and governance criteria are those that bring the poorest people closest to the issue. For class C, there is a higher interest in shares of companies that encourage the payment of fair wages to their employees and that create more job opportunities. Also noteworthy for this audience are actions that reinforce the importance of treating their customers with respect, regardless of profile or origin, practices that encourage acceptance and respect in society regarding diversity of gender, race, age and sexual orientation, in addition to actions that help the needy population have access to housing with dignity: basic sanitation, electricity, for example.

In the general ranking, which takes into account all social classes, the most important theme was actions linked to combating deforestation and incentives for reforestation.

The survey also showed that more than half of those interviewed stated that they would be willing to pay more and between 5% and 20% for products or services that actually took effective actions in ESG. The highest percentage appeared for the topic of environmental protection: 59% of people would accept paying this extra percentage in the price if they had guarantees that real actions were being taken in this regard.

“Nine out of ten people say that, if they knew how to improve their habits, they would modify their consumption to reduce their eco-environmental impact. For retail, consumers are looking for incentives to be more conscious in the consumption and disposal of products, packaging, as well as greater use of recyclable or sustainable materials in the chain. In the social sphere, they want more actions aimed at respecting human rights, diversity and inclusion. In terms of governance, they value an increase in actions linked to ethics and transparency, mainly combating slave or child labor, protection and digital security of customers’ data and personal information”, says Bethlem, from IDV.

Product and place of purchase

Karen also highlights that the study shows that products sold at a particular shopping location end up positively or negatively “contaminating” the sustainability image of that retailer. The opposite also occurs: brands displayed in certain places end up inheriting the public’s view of that retail chain.

The importance of ESG components in the recent purchase of ten retail categories was analyzed both for choosing products and for choosing the place of purchase. In the average of the categories, there was relevance mainly in the importance of ESG in choosing the place of purchase, going from 39% in 2022 to 50% in 2023. For purchased products, the average went from 43% to 49% from one year to the next , showing that consumers are more attentive to the topic in their purchasing decisions. Food and Clothing were the two categories that stood out for both product and place of purchase.