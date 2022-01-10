VConsumer protection minister Steffi Lemke has announced that she wants to push ahead with the introduction of a “right to repair”. A spokesman for the Federal Environment Ministry, which is now also responsible for consumer protection, said on Monday that “a mix of instruments” was planned. There is no single regulation to enable or facilitate repairs to everyday devices. The main regulations are the Ecodesign Directive at the level of the European Union and the law on the sale of goods in the German Civil Code, which in turn is based on the EU Directive on the sale of goods.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) expressed reluctance to the announcements. It is good and important that Minister Lemke give priority to the right to repair right at the beginning of the legislative period, said Elke Salzmann, resource protection officer at the VZBV, the FAZ. But the previous announcements did not go beyond what the previous government had promised . “The government must quickly set the course for durable and repairable products,” demanded Salzmann.

Manufacturers have to keep spare parts in stock for longer

Minister Lemke said in an interview with the “Tagesspiegel”, “if you don’t have to buy a new product, but can use it for a longer period of time or be able to repair it at reasonable prices, that is also a social aspect”. It shouldn’t happen anymore that five years after buying a washing machine you can’t get any spare parts. The VZBV, however, points out that washing machines are among the products for which repair specifications have already been introduced at EU level.

Since March 2020, manufacturers of washing machines, refrigerators, televisions and other devices have had to keep spare parts in stock for up to five years or more. However, further steps are necessary in order to implement an actual right to repair within the meaning of the coalition agreement, said the ministry spokesman. He referred to the plans of the EU Commission to expand the EU Ecodesign Directive.

So far, only products with relevant energy consumption have been recorded. One wants to change that, said the spokesman, and named product categories such as textiles, furniture or vehicles. A key new instrument is a digital product pass with information on repairability and spare parts. A prototype is currently being developed in a research project by the Ministry of Consumer Protection.

In any case, small electrical appliances remain an important product group. This group includes the more than 200 million smartphones that are broken or unused in German private households. If the individual parts of smartphones were generally replaceable, such as the batteries, the devices would be easier to repair and use for longer.

Replacing batteries is made more difficult

Gluing components and housings of products not only makes it difficult to replace batteries. At the same time, certain product properties are improved. This ensures, for example, that the devices are waterproof or dustproof. The VZBV welcomes the fact that Minister Lemke wants to advocate a right to repair among EU members.

But the mills at EU level worked very slowly. Since the Ecodesign Directive was passed in 2005, guidelines on repairability and spare parts have not even been made for ten product groups. In order to make faster progress with the right to repair, the new federal government could and should also act nationally, VZBV advisor Salzmann summarizes the position of the association.

The Ministry remains rather vague in this regard. From there it was said that one was examining the extent to which there was still scope for the open points mentioned in the national implementation of the Sale of Goods Directive. The VZBV proposes, among other things, to lower the VAT on certain repairs, for example of textiles, shoes or bicycles. This would make repairs more attractive than buying a new one. In addition, the association is promoting a consumer index that is supposed to inform customers about repairability before buying.

France took this step at the beginning of 2021 when a national index for selected electronic products was introduced. According to a survey by the VZBV, a large majority of German consumers (72 percent) would consider “very” or “more likely” when buying new electronic products if the reparability is shown using an index.