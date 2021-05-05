Countries are keen to preserve their products and not allow any country to use its name to promote its goods. But can this concern amount to a legal confrontation between two states?

Could “manuka honey”, which is called “Maori”, come from a country other than New Zealand? The answer is no for a part of the New Zealand beekeeper, the world’s largest producer of this highly sought-after product … But their Australian competitors have another say.

Celebrities such as actress Gwyneth Paltrow and tennis player Novak Djokovic have praised this dark-colored honey for fighting infections and germs. A kilogram of this product sells for hundreds of dollars.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in demand and raised New Zealand’s exports of honey to a record level, especially thanks to “Manuka Honey”, which accounted for 76% of these exports.

This boom has benefited Australian beekeepers who also produce this honey in more modest quantities. The New Zealand leptospermum scoparium is also a native to Australia.

However, the production of this honey in Australia may stop completely, as a group of New Zealand beekeepers launched several petitions, especially in China, the United States and the European Union, to obtain an exclusive right to use the term “manuka”.

“Manuka is a Maori word. In consumers’ minds, it is a New Zealand certificate of origin,” explains John Rockleaf, spokesperson for Unique Manuka Factor Association.

“In addition, Australian beekeepers call all types + manuka + + leptospermum scoparium + (more than 80). This is misleading and does not match the product sold. It’s like calling all citruses the ‘lemon +’ label to sell them at a higher price.”

However, the President of the Australian Manuka Honey Association, Paul Callander, denies these allegations, saying, “The chemical composition of our honey is the same as that of New Zealand honey.”

In addition, it has been proven that “Australia has been producing manuka honey since the 1840s,” according to Calander. Hence, the tree that bees make honey from its blossoms is called Manuka in Tasmania and the southeastern Australian state of Victoria.

Another cause of concern on the Australian side is that the New Zealand government financially supports the legal pathways adopted by beekeepers in this country, while the Australians who decided to appeal these petitions to the British and New Zealand courts are fighting alone.

“We will never give up the word manuka,” explains Paul Calander. “It will take years to accustom consumers to a new word, and this will cost us millions of dollars.”

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan recently proposed to his New Zealand counterpart to organize a bilateral summit to enhance cooperation between the two countries instead of confronting this issue.

For his part, John Rockleaf does not object to such an approach, but the issue of using the term “manuka” is outside the discussion in his view.

But this position is being opposed by Australian beekeepers Anna Martin and Sven Stefan. “We can all earn money if we defend ourselves together and establish a joint documentation pathway,” Stephan says. “Currently, the amount of manuka honey sold in the world is ten times the amount produced. The counterfeit quantities are enormous. Americans are also finally starting to produce manuka honey.”

The file is of great interest to New Zealand. Although the quantities exported from the country are ten times less than that exported from China, last year New Zealand became the world’s largest exporter of honey in terms of value, with cumulative sales close to three hundred million dollars.