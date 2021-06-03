Consumer prices The price of food rose sharply in May

Prices of cereal products are forecast to rise further.

Food the price rose 40 percent internationally in May from a year ago, says the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The May food index is 127.1.

The news agency AFP reported on the matter.

Vegetable oils, sugar and cereal products became more expensive. The FAO mentions in a separate report that the price of cereal products is expected to rise by about two percentage points.

Tariff have tilted globally for 12 consecutive months. From April to May, food prices have risen 4.8 percent, the sharpest price increase since October 2010.

According to the FAO, the sharp rise increases the fear of food security caused by the corona pandemic, climate change and conflict.