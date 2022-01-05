The prices of consumer goods rose faster than collectively agreed wages last year. This can be concluded from figures published on Thursday by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Employees with a collective labor agreement (a so-called collective labor agreement) saw their wages rise by an average of 2.1 percent last year. However, average prices in the shops rose faster than wages last year.

The inflation figure for 2021 will not be announced until next week, but in the first eleven months of 2021 inflation was on average 2.4 percent higher than in the same period in 2020. So collectively agreed wages have risen about 0.3 percentage point less than prices. in the shops. Last November inflation was above 5 percent compared to a year earlier. If the inflation figure was also relatively high in December, then the annual average for the whole of 2021 will also be higher.

Collectively negotiated wages rose the least last year in the catering sector, namely 0.3 percent. According to Statistics Netherlands, this is due to the collective labor agreement that applies to the sector, which was extended last year under the same conditions. In 2020, the hospitality industry was still one of the sectors with the largest wage increase. Wages rose the most this year in the ‘other services’ sector, namely 3.4 percent. This industry includes interest groups and the funeral industry, for example.

In 2020 collectively agreed wages rose by almost 3 percent, the largest increase in twelve years, despite the corona crisis. This was because the majority of these collective labor agreements had already been made before the outbreak of the pandemic.