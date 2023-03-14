By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices rose in February amid steep housing rental costs, but economists are divided on whether rising inflation will be enough to pressure the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in next week, following the failure of two regional banks.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month, after advancing 0.5% in January, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. That reduced the year-on-year increase to 6.0% in February, the smallest gain on that basis of comparison since September 2021. The Index had risen 6.4% in the 12 months through January.

The index peaked at 9.1% in June year-on-year, the highest level since November 1981.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.5% after rising 0.4% in January. In the 12 months through February, the so-called core consumer inflation advanced 5.5%, after rising 5.6% in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had projected a rise of 0.4% for both the headline and core indexes for the month. Monthly inflation is rising at twice the rate economists say is needed to bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target.

The inflation report was published amid financial market turmoil triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which forced regulators to take emergency measures to bolster confidence in the banking system.

It was also released ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday, and after a report last Friday showing the job market is still tight, but wage inflation is slowing.

Economists said Tuesday’s report remained important to policymakers despite jitters in financial markets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers last week the U.S. central bank would likely need to raise rates more than expected, leading financial markets to expect a 0.5 percentage point rise next week. .

But that expectation was reduced to 0.25 points after the employment report.

While financial markets were still expecting a 25 percentage point rise on Tuesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, fears of contagion from the banking crisis led some economists, including those at Goldman Sachs, to expect the Fed to make next week a break in its strongest pace of monetary tightening since the 1980s.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate by 4.50 percentage points since last March, from a level close to zero to the current range of 4.50% to 4.75%.