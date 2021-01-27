Consumer prices in Russia from January 19 to January 25, 2021 increased by 0.2%, follows from the data Rosstat…

It is noted that inflation has been 0.8% since the beginning of 2021. For comparison, consumer prices rose by 0.4% over the entire January 2020.

During the reporting period, among food products, the largest increase in cost occurred with chicken eggs – in 8 regions, prices increased by 1.1-4.6%, although on average across the country they decreased by 0.2%.

Wheat flour increased in price – by 0.6%, chicken meat, black tea and vermicelli – by 0.5%.

The cost of fruit and vegetable products increased by 1.4% on average. The strongest growth in price was for cucumbers – by 2.4%, carrots – by 2.2% and tomatoes – by 2.0%.

Among non-food products, the maximum price increase is observed for TVs – by 1.4%.

Recall that Rosstat previously published data on price increases in the country for the period from 1 to 11 January 2021.