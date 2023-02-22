Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation warned of possible “undue” increases in prices of basic items

Procon-SP (Foundation for the Protection and Defense of the Consumer of São Paulo) advised this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023) consumers who are in the cities of the north coast of São Paulo affected by the heavy rains to inform “possible abuse” in the prices of essential items, such as food, medicine, water and fuel.

Through a statement, the foundation warned about the possibility of “undue and abusive elevations” of prices in shops in the municipalities. Here’s the full of the note (220 KB).

The storm that hit the coast of São Paulo caused landslides, roadblocks and at least 47 deaths, according to information updated by the São Paulo government until the night of this 3rd (Feb 21); 1,943 are homeless (who are in public or private shelters) and 1,686 are displaced (who have left their homes but are with friends or family).

According to Procon-SP, in cases where people identify situations that may be classified as abuse in the consumption relationship, these should “request the invoice or try to register such a practice in some way that allows the correct analysis and investigation by the competent bodies”.

He also informed that complaints can be registered in the site of Procon-SP or through the Procons of each municipality.

The São Paulo Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation also stated that an investigation process and possible punishments may be opened for “bad traders who may be taking advantage of this moment of exception and extreme fragility of the consumer, to obtain undue advantage“.

“Although there is no price control or regulation in Brazil, the CDC [Código de Defesa do Consumidor], in its article 39, item X, makes it clear that the supplier of products or services is forbidden, among other abusive practices, to raise the price of products or services without just cause”, said the executive director of Procon-SP, Wilton Ruas.

According to him, a possible abuse in prices is aggravated in situations of extreme fragility of the consumer, “as in the case of the tragedy that hit the north coast of SP, as a result of the heavy rains that devastated the region”.