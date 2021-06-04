Consumer Many now buy a used phone, but not all faults appear immediately – an expert compiled a list that is worth going through before shopping

Buying a used phone is an environmental act and often also a reason to buy, but how do you know that the device really works and that the phone has not been stolen? The expert compiled a checklist.

For subscribers

A used phone can be obtained from a private dealer or under warranty service from a used phone sales service.

Ilkka Mattila HS

7:00

New a smartphone can get a hundred, but if you want more power and features from the device, the price will multiply.

An alternative to the new model of one thousand euros is the purchase of a used and much cheaper, but still quite new phone.