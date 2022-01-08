Consumer In the clothing store, many are now hooking on trendy knitwear that looks good but can be ruined in an instant – Of these three features, you recognize high-quality wool knitwear

What brands can identify a wool knit that doesn’t twitch or wear out in an instant? And how can a sweater last for years? Researcher Marja Rissanen from Aalto University says.

Mission feels almost impossible. There is a huge selection of wool knitwear in stores, but how do you know if a sweater stays good or not?

At least the price tag doesn’t tell it. Even expensive knitwear can puck and perforate after a few uses.