No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Consumer HS smudged white shirts with tough dirt and tested six stain removers – Big differences revealed and one clear winner

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Will a shirt stained with red wine or carrot puree ever turn white again? HS tested various stain removers on typical food stains. There were big differences in the results.

Teaspoonful red wine spreads in a white shirt instantly into a fist-sized west. Do the same with a spoonful of coffee. The edges of the stain stretched farther and farther apart along the cotton shirt.

If the shirt were on, now would be in a hurry to rip it off and give the stains first aid. Instead, we drop more color on the shirt: carrot puree, blueberry, marinade sauce.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.