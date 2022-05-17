Consumer HS compares € 30 and € 250 wireless headphones – expert tells you what’s worth the money and how much it makes sense to pay for

How much is a wireless headset worth? HS compared Lidl’s € 30 and Apple’s € 250 headphones. What is the difference between them?

Wireless headphones get the cheapest in a few dozen. The most expensive wireless headphones cost hundreds of euros.

What is the difference between headphones in the price range?

We asked the professor of acoustics to answer this question Vesa Välimäki From Aalto University. He does research on headphones, speakers and sound in Aalto’s acoustics laboratory.