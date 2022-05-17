Tuesday, May 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Consumer HS compares € 30 and € 250 wireless headphones – expert tells you what’s worth the money and how much it makes sense to pay for

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

How much is a wireless headset worth? HS compared Lidl’s € 30 and Apple’s € 250 headphones. What is the difference between them?

Wireless headphones get the cheapest in a few dozen. The most expensive wireless headphones cost hundreds of euros.

What is the difference between headphones in the price range?

We asked the professor of acoustics to answer this question Vesa Välimäki From Aalto University. He does research on headphones, speakers and sound in Aalto’s acoustics laboratory.

#Consumer #compares #wireless #headphones #expert #tells #whats #worth #money #sense #pay

See also  Coronavirus In Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland, we want children's hobbies to continue - STM's guidance letter also emphasizes the importance of restrictions on children
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

More powerful than ever! Reveal new photo of Lady Thor in “Thor: love and thunder”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.