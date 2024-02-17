Saturday, February 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Consumer | How to identify a suitcase that will last? Pay attention to three details

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Consumer | How to identify a suitcase that will last? Pay attention to three details

When choosing a suitcase, you should pay attention to three features in particular, says long-time suitcase seller Jari Willberg.

MontakoS kilos can this hold?

That is the question that the store manager Jari Willberg is almost always the first thing a customer hears when a customer starts looking at bags in the NT-Bags store in Helsinki's Kamppi center. Liike is the largest luggage store in the capital region, with a selection of several different bag brands.

#Consumer #identify #suitcase #Pay #attention #details

See also  Caixa's profit falls 43.4% in 2022 and stands at R$ 9.8 billion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Wolff: “Wrong way, but in F1 there is no crystal ball”

Wolff: "Wrong way, but in F1 there is no crystal ball"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result