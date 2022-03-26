Consumer Finns’ favorite shoes have all the features of a bad shoe – With this easy trick you can tell if the shoes are good

Orthopedist Tero Klemola swallows Finns’ favorite shoes, but heels can even be a treatment. Now he talks about how insidiously shoes can ruin your feet, and how the situation can be saved.
Kaisa Hahto HS
25.3. 7:00 | Updated 8:52
What are the worst possible shoes for everyday use?
Orthopedists Tero Klemolan the answer to the question will surprise many bona fide summer walkers.
We showed Klemola different footwear common in the street scene. In this case, Klemola, Assistant Chief Physician of Orthopedics and Traumatology, does not evaluate certain shoe brands but gives his opinion on different shoe types.
