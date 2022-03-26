Consumer Finns’ favorite shoes have all the features of a bad shoe – With this easy trick you can tell if the shoes are good

Orthopedist Tero Klemola swallows Finns’ favorite shoes, but heels can even be a treatment. Now he talks about how insidiously shoes can ruin your feet, and how the situation can be saved.

Does the front of the shoe roll? It can be checked as follows: Place the shoe on the floor against which the toe of the shoe is pressed. The heel of the shoe should rise from the ground enough for your own fist to fit upright between the floor and the heel. The toe of the shoe should be pressed to the floor from the toe side, unlike the picture.

What are the worst possible shoes for everyday use?

Orthopedists Tero Klemolan the answer to the question will surprise many bona fide summer walkers.

We showed Klemola different footwear common in the street scene. In this case, Klemola, Assistant Chief Physician of Orthopedics and Traumatology, does not evaluate certain shoe brands but gives his opinion on different shoe types.