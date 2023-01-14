Americanas’ BRL 40 billion accounting breach, discovered this week, led the court to accept a request for the company’s judicial protection, which will now have 30 days to file for judicial recovery. But how does this affect the end consumer?

Is the company exempt from providing any services? Does the delivery of the products proceed in the same way? If something goes out of the agreement, can the consumer seek his rights?

+Americans get judicial protection and have 30 days to file for recovery

The lawyer specializing in Consumer Law in the digital age and partner of Meu Curso Educacional, Marco Antonio Araújo Júnior, explains that judicial recovery is a measure that takes effect between the debtor company and its creditors and that none of this interferes with the final consumer.

“There is no suspension of the company’s duties in relation to consumer rights, which does not lose any rights because the company is under the effect of a judicial recovery”, he explains.

Failure to comply with the Consumer Protection Code can lead to penalties

During a court-supervised reorganization process, the company continues to carry out its commercial activity normally. Therefore, it continues to have to fulfill all its obligations with the final consumer and will be subject to penalties in case of non-compliance.

“If in fact the company fails to comply with any contract or the Consumer Protection Code, it will be up to the consumer to activate the bodies and, at the limit, propose an action against the company”, he pointed out.

However, Marco Antonio claims that it is prudent for the consumer to be aware of sites such as Procon or Reclame Aqui to find out if Americanas will actually be complying with the agreement and be aware of prices far below those practiced by the market.

“Naturally, the consumer has to be aware of issues related to prices that are very different from those on the market and check whether the company has met the delivery deadline and what was agreed with the other consumers within expectations”, he concluded.