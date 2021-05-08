Consumer disputes The man rode a city bike to work and later received an invoice of 89 euros – the Consumer Disputes Board considers the instructions of the bikes contradictory

According to the decision of the Consumer Disputes Board, the city bike operator has to pay back the man’s late fee.

Consumer Disputes Board considers the instructions for city bikes to be unclear and contradictory. The issue arose from a request for a solution submitted to the board by an urban bike user.

The man had ridden a city bike on his business trip to Kalasatama in his own opinion for a short distance.

In his opinion, after the initial difficulties, the man had successfully returned the city bike to the rack. According to the man, a beep had signaled a successful return.

The next day, however, the man received a bill of 89 euros for using the city bike for more than 13 hours.

City bikes in the opinion of the administrator, a subcontractor of the City of Helsinki Transport Authority (HKL), the man had returned the bike incorrectly.

It considered that the man had acted negligently in the return, as the technical system reported that the bike was at the return station but was not properly returned.

In addition, the administrator considered that a mere beep does not relieve the city bike user of the responsibility for a proper return.

Consumer Disputes Board resolved the matter in the interests of the consumer and recommended that the man be reimbursed for the late fee.

In its decision, the Board points out that it is not for the consumer, not the consumer, to provide evidence that the city bike has been properly returned or not. It is completely impossible for the consumer to prove that the technical system has worked incorrectly, the board points out.

City bikes restoration has produced various problems and additional bills for users over the years. Properly restoring the bike so that it actually goes out of use of the restorer proved difficult at the outset.

Returning the bike to full drive or the right way to the rack required concentration, and some users received a long bill for an unused but incorrectly returned bike.

Read more: “Problems with the return of city bikes, users received stacks of almost one hundred euros -” Yes, situations due to such a misunderstanding have been basically remedied “

To the Consumer Disputes Board according to the petitioner, the instructions for use of the bike racks and the online terms of use were inconsistent.

According to the instructions of the bike stations, the bike is returned to the rack following the beeps. However, according to the online terms of use, the bike must be returned in such a way that the information system indicates that it has been successfully returned. There is no mention of beeps in the terms of use.

The Consumer Disputes Board also considered the instructions for city bikes to be contradictory and unclear and considered that unclear contract terms should be interpreted to the detriment of their author.

Chairman of the Consumer Disputes Board Pauli Ståhlberg sees the city bike system as otherwise working, but would recommend that the terms of the contract be amended to bring them into line with consumer protection.

“The terms of the contract are not drafted from a consumer protection perspective, but are very one-sided. They have a lot of responsibility for the user, but almost no responsibility for the administrator. ”