Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 11:37

The São Paulo Consumer Confidence Index (ICCP), prepared by the Gastão Vidigal Economics Institute of the São Paulo Commercial Association (IEGV/ACSP) in collaboration with PiniOn, registered an increase of 2.0% in June, reaching 103 points. This monthly recovery interrupts a sequence of six consecutive drops – below 100 points -, although it still shows a drop of 1.9% compared to the same period of the previous year, 2023.

Ulisses Ruiz de Gamboa, an economist at ACSP, highlighted that the improvement in confidence was reflected in a greater intention among respondents to purchase higher-value items, such as cars and real estate, as well as durable goods such as household appliances. “There was also an increase in the willingness to invest among consumers.”

According to ACSP, consumer confidence in São Paulo remains in optimistic territory, as the figures point to a more favorable perception regarding the current employment and income situation, as well as positive expectations for the future in these areas. Segmented by socioeconomic classes, there was a significant improvement among families in classes C, D and E, while those in classes A and B recorded a decrease in confidence.

capital of São Paulo

Regarding the level of consumer confidence in São Paulo, the ICCP also showed an increase in June, reaching 94 points, which represents an increase of 1.1% compared to May. However, compared to the same period last year, the index showed a drop of 4.1%, marking the sixth consecutive annual decline.

As in the state of São Paulo, the capital saw an improvement in the perception of the current employment and income situation, positively influencing the intention to purchase durable goods and higher-value items among the consumers interviewed. The socioeconomic classes in the city showed varied trends, with an increase in confidence among families in class C and reductions among classes A, B, D and E.