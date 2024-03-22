From the Editor – with information from Reutersi From the Editor – with information from Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-informacoes-da-reuters/ 03/22/2024 – 10:30

A consumer confidence Brazilians increased in March for the first time this year, data from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation released this Friday, 22.

FGV's Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) increased by 1.6 points in the month, reaching 91.3 points, after two consecutive drops. “The rise in consumer confidence was driven by the improvement in all the items that make up the indicator, with the exception of intention to purchase durable goods, which fell sharply in the month.

This is the first positive result of the year, raising the indicator from a pessimistic level to a moderately pessimistic one, above 90 points”, highlighted in a note Anna Carolina Gouveia, economist at FGV Ibre. The Current Situation Index (ISA) rose 2.1 points, to 80.7 points, the second consecutive increase, while the Expectations Index (IE) advanced 1.2 points, to 99.1 points.

“Despite the improvement in the month, the difficulty in reaching more satisfactory levels of confidence has been linked to the financial limitations of families, as suggested by the maintenance of the current financial situation indicator at historically low levels”, added Gouveia.

(By Camila Moreira)