Consumer Certain Signs Reveal It’s Time to Replace a Mattress – Consider These Things When You’re Buying a New Mattress

When choosing a mattress, it is worth considering which position you most typically sleep in. On the side, the pressure is applied to different parts of the body than when lying on your back.

How to identify a good mattress? You can’t get good on the cheap, but even the most expensive mattress does not necessarily make you happy, says the expert. We figured out what everything bedding stores should take into account and at least not worth buying.

For subscribers

You know its about five inches thick, cheap foam mattress that many dig from their warehouse for a night guest?

It is arguably the “worst of all” mattress in terms of sleep ergonomics, says a specialist in physiotherapy Jari Ylinen.

Ylinen has been familiar with rehabilitation and pain management, as well as the importance of sleeping in pain conditions for decades.