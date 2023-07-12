Dhe Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV) strongly advises against installing a new gas heating system in a house or apartment. “In the meantime, one can only warn against installing a gas heating system,” said the head of the association, Ramona Pop, of the “Rheinische Post”. “Gas and oil prices will rise as the carbon price of fossil fuels increases year on year.”

The federal government has announced that it will resume increasing CO₂ prices in 2024. “In 2024 alone, the price of a tonne of CO₂ should rise by 17 percent to €35,” said Pop.

A gas heater generates around 200 grams of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per kilowatt hour. This means that with a consumption of 10,000 kilowatt hours, around two tons of CO₂ are emitted. This will cost a CO₂ surcharge of 70 euros in the coming year.

Pop criticizes the now planned heating law: “The heating law has not improved as a result of the long debate, consumers still lack the necessary clarity. The smorgasbord of options overwhelms them. And there is a risk of cost traps, such as the quick purchase of a gas heater.”